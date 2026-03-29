Weather forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A shear line will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:47 a.m.

High tide (Second)1:33 p.m.

Low Tide (First)07:26 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:05 p.m.

Sunrise 5:56 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.