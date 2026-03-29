Weather forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A shear line will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:47 a.m.
High tide (Second)1:33 p.m.
Low Tide (First)07:26 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:05 p.m.
Sunrise 5:56 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.