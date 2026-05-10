Weather forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:46 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:21 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:59 a.m

Low tide (Second) 4:27 p.m.

Sunrise 5:34 a.m.

Sunset 6:15 p.m.