Weather forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Cloudy at first, becoming a mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief isolated light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:22 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:46 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:13 a.m

Low tide (Second) 9:48 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m