Weather forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 10:31 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:18 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:34 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:04 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:19 p.m