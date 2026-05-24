Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:31 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:18 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 4:34 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:04 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:19 p.m