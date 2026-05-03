Weather forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with light passing showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.s
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:24 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:43 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:23 p.m.
Sunrise 5:36 a.m.
Sunset 6:13 p.m.