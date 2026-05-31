Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A plume of moderate to thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A plume of thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:06 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:29 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:55 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:26 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:18 p.m