Weather forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few scattered moderate to heavy showers and a medium chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerlyswells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 9:22 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 8:47 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 2:48 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 2:23 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 5:31 p.m.