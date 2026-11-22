Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 1:53

High Tide (Second): 1:37 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 7:24 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 8:18 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.