Weather forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft )
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 3:23 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 2:50 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 8:41 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 9:23 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.