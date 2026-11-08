Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft )

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 3:23 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:50 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:41 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:23 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.