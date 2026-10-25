Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:59 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:51 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:38 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:18 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.