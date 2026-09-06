Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is building across the region.

General Forecast: Generally sunny with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:02 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:48 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:49 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:05 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.