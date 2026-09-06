Weather forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is building across the region.
General Forecast: Generally sunny with a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:02 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:48 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:49 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:05 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.