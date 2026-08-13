Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A plume of thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:20 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:19 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:20 p.m