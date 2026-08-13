Weather forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A plume of thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:51 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:42 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:20 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:19 p.m.
Sunrise 5:45 a.m.
Sunset 6:20 p.m