Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:18 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 4:41 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:04 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:20 p.m.