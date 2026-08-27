Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is passing south of the sland.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds, a few light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Another tropical wave will approach the region.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:58 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:56 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:26 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:23 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.