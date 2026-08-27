Weather forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is passing south of the sland.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds, a few light to moderate showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Another tropical wave will approach the region.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:58 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:56 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:26 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:23 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:12 p.m.