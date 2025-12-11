Weather Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:13 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 2:45 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 3:15 p.m.

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 5:32 p.m.