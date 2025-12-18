Weather forecast for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is becoming dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Another weak shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) SMALL CRAFT AND HIGHT SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:22 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:12 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:19 p.m.

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 5:35 p.m.