Weather forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge will build across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:29 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:13 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:53 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:04 p.m.
Sunrise 6:17 a.m.
Sunset 5:39 p.m.