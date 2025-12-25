December 25, 2025

Related Stories

Mia-Amor-Mottley-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025-

Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to show love in Christmas Message

admin December 25, 2025
Jeffrey-Bostic-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025-

First Christmas Message by The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic

admin December 25, 2025
Barbados-Police-Service-Crime-Murder-Death-Robbery-Investigation-Stock-Photo-

Police investigating fatal shooting on Christmas Eve

admin December 25, 2025
get that bread

Bakeries busy across island ahead of Christmas celebrations

admin December 24, 2025
no illegal

Public urged to disposed of their waste responsibly

admin December 24, 2025
CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

Christmas Eve rush hits supermarkets Across Barbados

admin December 24, 2025

Regional News

Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to show love in Christmas Message Mia-Amor-Mottley-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025- 1

Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to show love in Christmas Message

December 25, 2025
First Christmas Message by The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic Jeffrey-Bostic-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025- 2

First Christmas Message by The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic

December 25, 2025
Police investigating fatal shooting on Christmas Eve Barbados-Police-Service-Crime-Murder-Death-Robbery-Investigation-Stock-Photo- 3

Police investigating fatal shooting on Christmas Eve

December 25, 2025
Weather forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2- 4

Weather forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025

You may have missed

Mia-Amor-Mottley-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025-

Prime Minister Mottley urges Barbadians to show love in Christmas Message

admin December 25, 2025
Jeffrey-Bostic-Barbados-Christmas-Message-2025-

First Christmas Message by The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic

admin December 25, 2025
Barbados-Police-Service-Crime-Murder-Death-Robbery-Investigation-Stock-Photo-

Police investigating fatal shooting on Christmas Eve

admin December 25, 2025
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-2-

Weather forecast for Thursday, December 25, 2025

admin December 25, 2025