Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A mid to upper-level trough is affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:22 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:44 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:29 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:39 p.m.

Sunrise 6:06 a.m.

Sunset 5:30 p.m.