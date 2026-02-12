Weather forecast for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL NORTHERLY SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A Small Craft and high-surf advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:34 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:57 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:38 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:22 p.m.

Sunrise 6:22 a.m.

Sunset 6:03 p.m.