Weather forecast for Thursday, February 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL NORTHERLY SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A Small Craft and high-surf advisory is in effect for above-normal northerly swell heights.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:34 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:57 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:38 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:22 p.m.
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 6:03 p.m.