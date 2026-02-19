Weather forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, especially on western coastlines, should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, especially on western coastlines, should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:10 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:58 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:16 p.m.

Sunrise 619 a.m.

Sunset 6:05 p.m.