Weather forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers, especially on western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, especially on western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:10 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:17 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:58 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:16 p.m.
Sunrise 619 a.m.
Sunset 6:05 p.m.