Weather forecast for Thursday, February 5, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:29 p.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–
Low tide (Second) 12:05 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 6:0 p.m.