Weather forecast for Thursday, February 5, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the western coastlines, should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:29 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:05 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 6:0 p.m.