Weather forecast for Thursday, January 1, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:24 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:35 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:19 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:42 p.m.
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 5:43 p.m.