Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:24 a.m.

High tide (Second) 1:35 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:42 p.m.

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 5:43 p.m.