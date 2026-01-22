Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough system is passing just north of the island.

General Forecast: Generally sunny with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small-craft advisory is in effect.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small-craft advisory is in effect.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:13 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:58 a.m.

Low tide (Second) –:–

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:54 p.m.