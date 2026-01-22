Weather forecast for Thursday, January 22, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A trough system is passing just north of the island.
General Forecast: Generally sunny with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small-craft advisory is in effect.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. A small-craft advisory is in effect.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:20 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:13 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:58 a.m.
Low tide (Second) –:–
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:54 p.m.