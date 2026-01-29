Weather forecast for Thursday, January 29, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (.5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (.5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, particularly on western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:26 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:21 a.m

Low Tide (First) 5:58 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:45 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:58 p.m.