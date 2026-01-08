Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:37 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:41 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:09 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:23 p.m.

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 5:47 p.m.