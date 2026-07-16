Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:48 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:53 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:27 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:24 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m