Weather forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will affect the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:48 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:53 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:27 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:24 p.m.
Sunrise 5:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m