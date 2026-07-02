Weather forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:44 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:10 p.m.

Low Tide (First) and 11:26 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:20 p.m.

Sunrise 5:35 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m