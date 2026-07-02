Weather forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:44 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) and 11:26 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:20 p.m.
Sunrise 5:35 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m