Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and decreasing. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:08 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:30 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:23 p.m.

Sunrise 5:43 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m