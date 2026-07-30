Weather forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and decreasing. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:08 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:30 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:23 p.m.
Sunrise 5:43 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m