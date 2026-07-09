Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with brief isolated light showers becoming with sunny by mid-morning.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 11:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:57 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:15 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m