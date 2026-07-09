Weather forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is rebuilding across the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with brief isolated light showers becoming with sunny by mid-morning.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be present across the island.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 11:20 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:57 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:15 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m