Weather forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:47 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:05 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:37 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m