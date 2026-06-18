Weather forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:47 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:05 p.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–
Low tide (Second) 12:37 p.m.
Sunrise 5:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m