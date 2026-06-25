Weather forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 45 to 30 km/h (28 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) –:–

High tide (Second) 1:29 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:23 p.m.

Sunrise 5:34 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m