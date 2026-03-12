Weather forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the region.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the region.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and decreasing.
Tonight
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:06 a.m.
High tide (Second) 9:51 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:22 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:35 p.m.
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.