Weather forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the region.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the region.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and decreasing.

Tonight

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:06 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:51 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:22 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:35 p.m.

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.