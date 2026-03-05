Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:03 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:27 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:58 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:12 p.m.

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 6:07 p.m.