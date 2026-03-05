Weather forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters ( 8 to 11 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:27 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:58 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:12 p.m.
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 6:07 p.m.