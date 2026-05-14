Weather forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:16 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:51 a.m
Low tide (Second) 7:44 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:16 p.m