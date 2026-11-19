Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and steady.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 11:45 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 11:58 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 5:07 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 6:04 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.