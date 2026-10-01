Weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce air quality across the marine area and the island
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:02 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:37 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:40 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:59 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:48 p.m.