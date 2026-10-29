Weather forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 6:10 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 17:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 11:03 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): –:–
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 5:32 p.m.