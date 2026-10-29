Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 6:10 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 17:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 11:03 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): –:–

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:32 p.m.