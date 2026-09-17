Weather forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 20 km/h (22 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and decreasing slightly.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:23 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:41 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:57 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:58 p.m.