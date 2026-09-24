Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:50 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:39 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:15 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:22 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:53 p.m.