Weather forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:39 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:15 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:22 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:53 p.m.