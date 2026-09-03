Weather forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing..
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:16 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:18 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:49 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.