Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods and scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing..

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:16 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:18 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:49 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.