Weather forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak low level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:12 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:35 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:04 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:32 p.m.
Sunrise 5:51 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.