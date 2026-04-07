Weather forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:01 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First)0 –:–

Low tide (Second) 1:09 p.m.

Sunrise 5:50 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.