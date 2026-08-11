Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light showers mainly during the afternoon.

Haze Outlook: A plume of thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:55 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:38 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:21 p.m