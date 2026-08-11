Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light showers mainly during the afternoon.
Haze Outlook: A plume of thick dust haze will significantly reduce visibility across the island and marine area.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:55 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:38 p.m.
Sunrise 5:45 a.m.
Sunset 6:21 p.m