Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:39 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:42 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:24 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:12 p.m.
Sunrise 5:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:17 p.m.