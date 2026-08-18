Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:39 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:42 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:24 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:12 p.m.

Sunrise 5:46 a.m.

Sunset 6:17 p.m.