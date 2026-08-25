Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:28 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:00 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:26 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:06 p.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 6:13 p.m.