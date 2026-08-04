Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level shearline is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:15 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:31 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:08 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:00 p.m.

Sunrise 5:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:24 p.m