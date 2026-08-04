Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level shearline is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:15 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:31 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:08 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 1:00 p.m.
Sunrise 5:44 a.m.
Sunset 6:24 p.m