Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level shear line is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). SMALL CRAFT AND HIGHT SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). SMALL CRAFT AND HIGHT SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:59 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:04 p.m.
Sunrise 6:13 a.m.
Sunset 5:34 p.m.