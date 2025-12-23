Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:25 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:38 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:29 a.m.

Low tide (Second) –:–

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 5:38 p.m.