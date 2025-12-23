Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:25 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:29 a.m.
Low tide (Second) –:–
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 5:38 p.m.