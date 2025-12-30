Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level convergence is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered moderate to heavy showers and periods of rain.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level convergence will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:06 a.m.
High tide (Second)11:43 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:12 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:52 p.m.
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 5:42 p.m.