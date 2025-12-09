Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and decreasing. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and steady. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:31 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:07 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:03 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:53 p.m.

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 5:32 p.m.